"It felt like where you are in your mid-twenties. You always have one friend who succeeds first and it's not necessarily the friend who's the most talented. Kat has this millennial spirit of 'I can do anything!' and it got her this far. I think Sutton, deep down, has the most drive out of any of them, but she's not as accustomed to speaking up for herself. That's really her journey. Then, Jane, who's known what she wants to do her entire life. In your mid-twenties, you can be at wildly different places in your career, but it was also important to me to show how much they support each other. Those are the types of female friendships I have been fortunate to have in my life. I feel like that's not something we see a lot of on TV. Often, there's a lot of backstabbing. Obviously, they're going to have conflict, but I wanted the drama to still come from a place of them supporting each other."