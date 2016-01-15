Finally putting the kibosh on saying “sorry” to everyone. Tripling your savings. Taking that bucket list trip. We like to consider ourselves dreamers, but when it comes to turning our fantasies into achievable goals, things get a little more dicey. This is especially true as the daily grind of the year ahead takes hold, pushing those New Year’s resolutions into the “maybe someday” category.
But, as study after study proves, the secret to actually getting shit done may be as simple as putting it down on paper — or in our case, a pledge card. That’s why we’re teaming up with Clinique to give you a platform to express and share (in GIF form!) your hopes, dreams, and goals. Start thinking about what you can do, drop by, and we’ll see you on the fast track to success.
Where: Sephora, 45 East 17th St. (at Park Avenue South), New York, NY; 212-995-8833.
When: Friday, January 15, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Where: Sephora at Aventura Mall, 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL; 305-931-9579.
When: Saturday, January 16, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Where: Sephora at Fashion Valley Mall, 7007 Friars Road, San Diego, CA; 619-220-0771.
When: Saturday, January 23, from 12 to 7 p.m.
