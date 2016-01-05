

As with most things in life, it’s not really as simple as just cutting a word out of our vocabulary or asking others to give us a break (like that ever worked). Career advice is tricky, since it's often overly general and doesn’t apply to everyone. One of the highlights of Schumer’s sketch is when a panelist tries to give a young woman in the audience a pep talk and ends up apologizing for her advice. That’s exactly how I feel: Sorry, but I don’t have all the answers.



One of the best parts of my job is working with so many smart women. The majority of Refinery29 employees are female and several of the top management roles are held by women. Much of the advice I read about navigating the workplace is geared toward young women who have male bosses. How do the dynamics change when there’s a woman in charge? And do you have to change the words you use depending on the gender of your boss?



When we first started discussing the idea for this story — about women and their tendency to over-apologize — one woman on the R29 edit team came to mind. Jess is a great writer, an incredible ideas person, and a hard worker. Nearly every time she sends me a Gchat, she starts with “I’m sorry.” My first thought was to get her to write about her tendency to apologize (so much so that former colleagues would say “fuck you” to her every time she said “I’m sorry”). But when I started thinking about “I’m sorry,” I began to notice other colleagues who frequently apologized — even when there was nothing to be sorry for.



So, I issued three of them a challenge: Count the number of times you say “sorry” over the course of a work day, and then we’ll talk about why they feel compelled to use the word so often.