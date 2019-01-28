Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Clinique
Shopping
Macy's Spring Sale Is Brimming With Steals
by
Emily Ruane
More from Clinique
Beauty
17 Foundations That Cater To Your Lazy Morning Routine
Samantha Sasso
Jan 28, 2019
Beauty
Clinique Is Revamping All Its Classics — & They're Better Than Ever
Rachel Lubitz
Aug 2, 2018
Beauty
Have You Noticed This Beauty Brand In All Your Favorite Movies?
Megan Decker
Oct 31, 2017
Beauty
This Classic Brand Just Got A HUGE Makeover
We'd make a bet that Clinique is either the first makeup brand you were allowed to wear, or — at the very least — the first you smuggled from your mom
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Is Exactly How You Should Be Using Your Sephora Rewards Points
In a perfect world we'd all be able to exercise restraint with our Sephora points. Say, until after we’ve accumulated top tier numbers and could cash
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Ulta Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — & We Are Not W...
This story was originally published March 17, 2017. The time has come once again to empty your wallets and give every last dime to Ulta — or at least
by
Samantha Sasso
Makeup
Clinique Is Making DIY Foundation A Thing — & It's Pretty Genius
Raise your hand if you agree: Having to buy (and apply) a separate face moisturizer and foundation sucks. For starters, the additional step takes up extra
by
Kelsey Castañon
Makeup
Clinique’s Latest Chubby Sticks Bring New Meaning To Coloring Out...
Peanut butter and jelly. Barack and Michelle. Face masks and wine. Don’t get us wrong, each of the aforementioned things — or people — are lovely on
by
Kelsey Castañon
Makeup
4 Next-Level Makeup Looks To Learn Now
Like the closet staples we reach for over and over again (little black dress, comfy denim, leather jacket), we also have go-to makeup looks for different
by
Hayley Mason
Wellness
How To Keep Your New Year’s Resolution Game Strong
Finally putting the kibosh on saying “sorry” to everyone. Tripling your savings. Taking that bucket list trip. We like to consider ourselves dreamers,
by
Ava Feuer
Skin Care
The Highest Ranked Puffy-Eye Treatment Right Now
As much as we love November's crisp and cozy weather, the transition between seasons tends to hit our skin the hardest. That's why we always have great
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Celebrity Beauty
Margaret Zhang Proves You Really Can Do It All
Margaret Zhang, founder of ShineByThree.com, is fervently dedicated to the hustle. The 22-year-old Australian is not only a fashion blogger, but a
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Skin Care
Lip Masks: Shockingly, They're Not As Frivolous As They Sound
I had never even heard of lip masks until two months ago, and when I did, I rolled my eyes for about an hour. Then, I took a look at my peely, flakey,
by
Kelsey Miller
Fragrance
Calyx, The '80s Cult Scent Is Back
As we float in a sea of fruity florals, it's hard to believe that at one point, the concept of putting guava and grapefruit in a fragrance was
by
Annie Tomlin
Nails
Clinique Bottles Its Famous Lotion In A Very Unusual Way
Just as a certain shade of robin's-egg blue has always meant Tiffany & Co. to us, there's a specific shade of light yellow that was, is, and always
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
The Inverted Smoky Eye? Amazing.
We love color, we love a smoky eye, and we love mixing things up — so it's not surprising that we're way into Clinique's clever new take on a classic
by
Annie Tomlin
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted