As much as we love November's crisp and cozy weather, the transition between seasons tends to hit our skin the hardest. That's why we always have great moisturizers, eye creams, and oils on rotation to keep the flakes at bay. But as much as we love a good hydrator, when we wake up with puffy, near-bulbous eyes, we need a good de-puffer to work its magic. But which one is going to work the hardest? Our friends at Rank & Style swooped in with an answer — and it has become a staple in our morning routines ever since.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Clinique All About Eyes Serum the winner for its rave reviews.
On Nordstrom, user Butterflyy wrote, "[I] love this and wish I had tried [it] sooner. When I went in search of a de-puffer at a makeup emporium, I was steered towards the undereye de-puffing companion to the already expensive eye serum I use [from] another high-end brand. This works much better and it feels amazing [when applied], as the little metal rollerball cools instantly. [I] love [it] so much that I am buying a second one to keep in my travel kit. Great results at a really reasonable price."
The lightweight serum soothes tired eyes on contact and absorbs in seconds, meaning it doesn't add very much extra time to our morning routines. Plus, it layers beautifully under our undereye concealer. Our favorite way to use this serum? Fresh out of the fridge, which enhances its cooling and calming effects.
Clinique All About Eyes Serum, $30, available at Nordstrom.
