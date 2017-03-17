Story from Beauty

Ulta Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — & We Are Not Worthy

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
This story was originally published March 17, 2017.
The time has come once again to empty your wallets and give every last dime to Ulta — or at least that’s what we’ll be doing this weekend. About twice a year, the beauty mega-store kicks off one of its biggest sales of the year. Starting March 19, you'll be able to snag some daily deals — and we just got a sneak peek at the full lineup. Needless to say, the brand upped the ante this year.
Bring on three glorious weeks of discounted primers, sunscreen, blush and highlighters — all in the slides ahead. And keep in mind that the sales don't start until the indicated date, so mark the calendar with your favorites.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series