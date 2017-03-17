Ulta Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — & We Are Not Worthy

The time has come once again to empty your wallets and give every last dime to Ulta — or at least that’s what we’ll be doing this weekend. About twice a year, the beauty mega-store kicks off one of its biggest sales of the year. Starting March 19, you'll be able to snag some daily deals — and we just got a sneak peek at the full lineup. Needless to say, the brand upped the ante this year.