Clinique Is Revamping All Its Classics — & They're Better Than Ever

If you were lucky, Clinique was one of your first grown-up beauty discoveries, whether you used your babysitting money on the cult-classic Black Honey lipstick or got your hands on a parent or sibling's extra gift with purchase. (Who remembers those tiny bottles of Dramatically Different?!) For many, there came an age — right around our tween years — when the brand's pretty pastel packaging and bevy of gentle, pared-down skin-care products became simply irresistible. The fact that the brand was heavily featured in Legally Blonde probably didn't hurt either.