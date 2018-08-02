Clinique Is Revamping All Its Classics — & They're Better Than Ever

This month, Clinique is revamping some of its classic favorites you grew up loving, from that famous lipstick shade to its Happy perfume, and it's making things a little safer in the process. While the brand remains allergy-tested and fragrance-free, now every single product offered is paraben- and phthalate-free as well. The brand's tagline is now "No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin." Click ahead for more.