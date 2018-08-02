Clinique Is Revamping All Its Classics — & They're Better Than Ever

If you were lucky, Clinique was one of your first grown-up beauty discoveries, whether you used your babysitting money on the cult-classic Black Honey lipstick or got your hands on a parent or sibling's extra gift with purchase. (Who remembers those tiny bottles of Dramatically Different?!) For many, there came an age — right around our tween years — when the brand's pretty pastel packaging and bevy of gentle, pared-down skin-care products became simply irresistible. The fact that the brand was heavily featured in Legally Blonde probably didn't hurt either.
This month, Clinique is revamping some of its classic favorites you grew up loving, from that famous lipstick shade to its Happy perfume, and it's making things a little safer in the process. While the brand remains allergy-tested and fragrance-free, now every single product offered is paraben- and phthalate-free as well. The brand's tagline is now "No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin." Click ahead for more.