The 160-year-old department store Macy’s has always been a presence in our lives. From our little-kid memories of watching its Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, to shopping for party dresses holding our mom’s hands, to discovering — and then frequenting — the beauty counter in high school, its been there for us shopping-obsessives since our earliest days of browsing. Now, with a reliable roster of essential brands, its become a go-to for all of our wardrobe staples: everyday makeup, denim, dresses, and work-appropriate separates.
They’re also no strangers to an epic sale, so it was with great excitement that we pointed our browsers to the Macy's homepage when we got wind of the Friends and Family sale. With a hefty 30% off apparel (including go-tos like Levi’s, Free People, and plenty of no-brainer workwear) and a precious 15% off can’t-live-without beauty brands like Urban Decay, Lancome, and Bare Minerals, we may not need to shop again this summer with the hauls that we plan to amass at the sale (which, by the way, only goes until May 5). So click on through to nab all the good stuff you’ll find yourself wearing for the rest of the season.