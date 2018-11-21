Every year since 1924, New York City has been graced by the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — the quintessential start of the winter holiday season. It’s a strange and entertaining tradition where gigantic character balloons, clowns (definitely steer clear if this isn't your thing), floats, cheerleaders, and dancers march down the streets of midtown Manhattan.
But, if you can’t make the parade in person, or don't feel like standing outside in the cold (note: forecasted temperatures are in the 20s with strong winds), there are still plenty of ways to watch from the warm comforts of your own couch.
Advertisement
2018 marks the 92nd year of this holiday tradition which has featured countless big names in previous years. This year, in addition to floats and giant balloons, the performance lineup will feature Ella Mai, Leona Lewis, Diana Ross, John Legend, Rita Ora, and more.
NBC first started streaming the event back in 2016, and will do so again this year, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. The show starts at 9 a.m. in all time zones on NBC.com. And you’re also able to watch online at NBC New York or using the NBC 4 New York app.
CBS will also cover the event at 9 a.m EST, with delayed coverage at 1 p.m PST. You can watch on CBS’s website or on the CBS app. Both NBC and CBS’ coverage is available on their TV apps, such as Roku and Apple TV, as well as on streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu.
Once again, Verizon’s YouTube channel will also offer a 360-degree livestream of the parade, hosted by Zuri Hall of E! and Keith Habersberger of Buzzfeed.
Of course, no matter where you end up watching, make sure you stick around after the parade to see Purina's annual National Dog Show to find out which pupper will be this year’s champ (last year, the title went to Newton the Brussels Griffon).
Advertisement