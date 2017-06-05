This Classic Brand Just Got A HUGE Makeover

We'd make a bet that Clinique is either the first makeup brand you were allowed to wear, or — at the very least — the first you smuggled from your mom or sister when they weren't looking. The classic line is clean, fresh, simple, and dependable. And it's also super recognizable. (A bright-yellow Dramatically Different lotion sells every 5 seconds.)
So, when Clinique's summer makeup collection passed our desks last week, we initially thought it was from an entirely different brand. The makeover, dreamed up by interior decorator Jonathan Adler, is a wanderluster's dream. Think: Hamptons house meets the Versailles gardens and the blue waters of Santorini. It’s bright, happy, and playful all rolled into the cutest collection we've seen this season.
But don't worry, the brand didn't pull a total 180 on you. The limited-edition collection includes classic products you will recognize like Lid Pop, Cheek Pop, Chic Colour Kit, and the Luxe Brush Collection. Click ahead to check out everything you can scoop up today.