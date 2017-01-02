Peanut butter and jelly. Barack and Michelle. Face masks and wine. Don’t get us wrong, each of the aforementioned things — or people — are lovely on their own, but when you put them together, there’s no stopping the magic that ensues. Exhibit A: the latest collab from mega-brands Clinique and Crayola, which just synced up to launch a limited-edition collection of 10 Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balms — and we've got your first look.
We know, we know: The duo may seem unexpected at first, but upon closer consideration, this power pairing might make the most sense of all. (Dare we call it, a match made in color heaven?) "Both Crayola crayons and Clinique Chubby Sticks are love marks," says Janet Pardo, the senior vice president for product development for Clinique. "Each of them are recognizable, completely unmistakable, when you pull them out from the box."
Not only are the two teams glorified color experts in their respective fields, making the spot-on hues and shade names especially badass, but the special launch also tugs at the heartstrings of anyone who grew up doodling in a coloring book, and then went on to scribble on their lips.
"The whole idea behind Chubby Sticks is about play; it’s about exploring options and possibilities and not being anchored to a mirror, a lipliner, or a makeup artist," Pardo says. "To us, the point is that when you look at one, it makes you smile. So, the obvious connection to that happy feeling is with a box of crayons. It brings you back to a carefree time in life — when you didn’t have stress, because you were a child. You could create whatever you wanted, you had endless amounts of time, and you could just play."
But these tinted lip balms are the grown-up version of crayons (or as I often referred to them as a kid, "magic wands"). Pardo says Clinique wanted to pay homage to the classic company, so the brands worked together to color-match nine existing Chubby shades to fan-favorite Crayola colors, giving each stick a newly assigned Crayola shade name and logo upgrade. Clinique's Pudgy Peony, a hot pink violet, became Razzmatazz, the name of a fiery magenta Crayola color. Tickle Me Pink, a bright fuchsia, was the only one created specifically for the collection.
"Their Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm barrel and packaging evokes a crayon in its silhouette," says Warren Schorr, the vice president of business development and licensing at Crayola. "We worked closely to bring the colors of Crayola to life, expanding the experience and joy of coloring to be a part of everyday personal beauty."
The entire range drops at Clinique today, for $17 each, and is only available through February — so don't delay if you want to draw some major inspiration. Click ahead to check out the shades (and those ever-lovable Crayola shade names), then head to the site to grab your own. Whether you color inside or outside of the lines, well, that’s entirely up to you.
