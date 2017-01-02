"The whole idea behind Chubby Sticks is about play; it’s about exploring options and possibilities and not being anchored to a mirror, a lipliner, or a makeup artist," Pardo says. "To us, the point is that when you look at one, it makes you smile. So, the obvious connection to that happy feeling is with a box of crayons. It brings you back to a carefree time in life — when you didn’t have stress, because you were a child. You could create whatever you wanted, you had endless amounts of time, and you could just play."