In a perfect world we'd all be able to exercise restraint with our Sephora points. Say, until after we’ve accumulated top tier numbers and could cash 'em in for premium gifts (like a luxe set of Giorgio Armani makeup brushes) or an off-the-chart experience (like a private makeup class for our friends).
In reality, we don’t have the discipline to bank them until we reach quadruple digits. (That may take a lifetime, after all.) But it's just as well, because there's a roster of majorly-covetable makeup, hair, and skin care bundles offered at the 500 point level right now. But with new freebees added to the Sephora cash wrap (and e-commerce checkout) every Tuesday and Thursday, how do we know when the time is right to pull the trigger and cash in?
To help, we’ve reviewed each product on offer right now. Does the current crop of hair products include must-haves for your styling needs? Is the latest skin care bundle the best for your skin type? Get the lowdown on each and every product before you start shopping — because no matter what kind of products Sephora throws at its loyal shoppers next, you best believe it'll go fast.