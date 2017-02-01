Clinique Is Making DIY Foundation A Thing — & It’s Pretty Genius

Raise your hand if you agree: Having to buy (and apply) a separate face moisturizer and foundation sucks. For starters, the additional step takes up extra time in the a.m. — time that could be spent sleeping. But imagine being able to turn one of your favorite skin-care formulas, like lotion, serum, or even a face oil, into a BB cream or foundation, giving you a crucial few minutes in bed every morning. That's where Clinique steps in. The brand's BIY Blend It Yourself Pigment Drops just hit Ulta today, and we have an inkling the bottles are going to fly off shelves. The two-phase formula is packed with a high concentration of pure pigments; each squeeze dispenses a thin, liquid-y drop of color that mixes like a dream with your moisturizer. The more you use, the more coverage you get: One drop will give you a sheer veil, two amps it up a notch, and three gives you full coverage. And while it's not the first of its kind — the internet went crazy for CoverFX's Custom Cover Drops last year — it's the most affordable yet for the quality at $33. (That's $10 less than the CoverFX option.) If you haven't stepped into the beauty cocktailing world, now is definitely the moment.
Advertisement