The Liquid Highlighters That’ll Brighten Even The Dreariest Day

Cover FX is the beauty destination for liquid cosmetics. First came the serum-foundation hybrid Custom Cover Drops. Then, the bronzing and highlighting Custom Enhancer Drops. Now, the latter launch is getting an exciting new update with three new, shimmery hues. And they will take your strobing game to the next level.
The deepest shade is Rose Gold, which is meant to lend the perfect sun-kissed glow for dark skin tones. Blossom — a pinkish, pearlescent hue — is somewhere in the middle, meant for fairer types. And then there’s Halo, the biggest standout of the three, which looks like the prettiest lilac highlighter we've ever seen. (Which is saying something, given the uptick in lilac highlighters hitting the market.) All three of 'em launch in March, but you better believe we'll be prepping our cheekbones in the meantime. Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, $42, available in March 2017 at Cover FX.
