4 Amazing Alternatives To These Sold-Out Beauty Drops

In the past few years, product cocktailing has evolved from a niche technique to a major trend. Today, beauty brands left and right are releasing formulas designed to be custom add-ons to your existing moisturizers, foundations, and serums. Welcome to the personalized future!
Last year, when CoverFX debuted its line of Custom Cover Drops, the beauty world flipped. Finally, makeup junkies everywhere had a little magic potion that could double, triple, even quadruple the coverage of just about any base product.
Now, the brand has launched a whole bunch of highlighting and bronzing drops (called Custom Enhancer Drops) that can be worn alone or mixed into foundations, primers, and moisturizers to give the skin a subtle glow. Not surprisingly, every single shade is sold out at Sephora and won't be restocked until August 22. In fact, these drops are so popular that the last batch sold out in under 24 hours.
