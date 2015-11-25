Beauty Products You Should Be Thankful For

Behind the serums, lotions and makeup products in your bathroom cabinet are a bunch of very clever, very creative, and very stubborn scientists, who just do not take no for an answer. They ask (and solve) problems like this everyday: Why should we have to sleep in smelly fake tanner? Who says nail polish has to chip after 10 days? Why shouldn’t people with sensitive skin be able to slather on retinol? Hey, can’t foundation tackle wrinkles, too?
We love them for it (heart eyes emoji). So in the spirit of being thankful, we’ve reached out to some of our fave cosmetic chemists for the low-down on the most challenging formulas they’ve ever created. Lift hands. Bang them together. We salute you. Click ahead for more.
