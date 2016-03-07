Clinique Pop Artistry Classic Makeup Looks

Like the closet staples we reach for over and over again (little black dress, comfy denim, leather jacket), we also have go-to makeup looks for different occasions. Night on the town? We bust out the smoky eye that's just the right mix of sultry and rocker-chic. Overslept for work — again? We swipe on the brightest lipstick in our arsenal and pretend we're not wearing our PJs as a button-down. But recently, we've found ourselves looking for ways to break out of this beauty rut. There's just too much good makeup in the world to not try new things, amirite?
First things first, we rounded up some inspiration. One source: singer Zara Larsson's interactive music video with Clinique, Lush Life. By interactive, we mean it's basically the grown-up's (or beauty fanatic's) version of "Choose Your Own Adventure," except the adventure you're choosing is Larsson's makeup. And with each lipstick color you select comes an entirely different aesthetic inspired by the shade. It got us thinking — could a pop of color be all we need to take our beauty game to the next level?
Click through to see how makeup artist Allie Smith put this idea to the test, transforming four of our favorite stand-by looks into something completely new. Because we're not quite ready to say goodbye to our smoky eye altogether.
All products by Clinqiue.
First things first, we rounded up some inspiration. One source: singer Zara Larsson's interactive music video with Clinique, Lush Life. By interactive, we mean it's basically the grown-up's (or beauty fanatic's) version of "Choose Your Own Adventure," except the adventure you're choosing is Larsson's makeup. And with each lipstick color you select comes an entirely different aesthetic inspired by the shade. It got us thinking — could a pop of color be all we need to take our beauty game to the next level?
Click through to see how makeup artist Allie Smith put this idea to the test, transforming four of our favorite stand-by looks into something completely new. Because we're not quite ready to say goodbye to our smoky eye altogether.
All products by Clinqiue.