It’s Hard To Believe The Human Body Can Do This

There are those of us who, on a good day, can touch our toes (without bending our knees). And then there’s Olga Karmansky, a rhythmic gymnast turned professional contortionist whose body bends, moves, and balances in ways best described as jaw-dropping. But make no mistake about it: That doesn’t mean all things come easy to Karmansky. The athlete, who we filmed in partnership with MUSCLE MILK®, has run into her share of haters. “No journey is complete without the people who question you and believe you will never make it,” says Karmansky. “My solution has been to search out that which inspires me, the community and individuals that support my vision, and work my ass off.” Amen to that.
