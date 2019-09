How To Navigate 8 Tricky Salary Situations

After all, no one ever said, “You know what I want? To have a million less dollars.” And although it is certainly not up to women alone to solve this problem, we need to fight for ourselves — and the salaries we deserve. That's why, with the wisdom of career coach Lisa Lewis , we’re giving you the tools to ask the tricky questions that may be tripping you up when it comes to fattening your paycheck. What kind of salary jump is fair to expect between jobs? How can you effectively talk salary with your coworkers? What prompts a company to match another offer?