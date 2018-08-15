Charlie and Astrid met in Singapore as teenagers. When Astrid moved to England for college, he followed her; they lived together in blissful harmony for four years. At 22, Charlie proposed to Astrid during a ski trip with a 39-carat ring, which Astrid promptly threw in the snow for being "too vulgar." The relationship ended for reasons often speculated in gossip circles, but only known by Astrid and Charlie. When the old lovers reunite at the end of Crazy Rich Asians, you can hear the creak of a door being opened.