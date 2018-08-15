Having different financial experiences isn't necessarily a dealbreaker, but how partners handle the situation is essential. Maybe some people will never truly understand what it's like to grow up without money, just like some of us will never understand what it's like to grow up rich. But, each partner should do their best to empathize. "You absolutely have to be painfully honest about money and try not to judge the other person either way," Dunn says. "It needs to be talked about before money misunderstandings happen and cause unnecessary resentments." So, if you're serious about your S.O., don't pull a Nick.