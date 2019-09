This New Site Will Make You Want To Invest

Millennial women face some unique money problems: We're staying single longer, putting off marriage and parenting buying homes on our own , and paying off big student loan debt . And then there's that little problem of the gender-wage and gender-investing gaps. Basically, we have a lot of plans, but we're not always financially equipped to tackle them.When I met Krawcheck last winter, I felt like I'd met a kindred spirit. She understood a lot of the frustrations I felt when it came to being a woman trying to get a financial education. Krawcheck shared my distaste for all the pink websites with patronizing advice for young women trying to manage their money, lecturing us on the need to quit our latte habit or stop buying shoes. But she's got years of experience and knowledge, and she's actually changing the game. The Ellevest team spent over 100 hours interviewing women, and the final product shows this careful planning.Of course, like all financial programs, it's not for everyone. The platform takes a lot of your information into account (income, age, and zip code, among other things), but it doesn't ask about debt. The fees are slightly higher than those of other robo-advisors, such as Wealthfront or Betterment (though Ellevest is still cheaper than traditional managers). And, at the end of the day, this is not a real human managing your money (which has its own set of pros and cons). But for women looking to take the steps to get their financial lives organized, this is a great place to start. And if we're going to close that investment gap, we've got to get going.