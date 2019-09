The Problem With Crazy Rich Asians Is That It’s Not Actually About Us

The pressures we’ve placed on this movie, too, have taken on a very American flavor. We celebrate it as the first Hollywood movie since Joy Luck Club to feature an all-Asian cast or an all Asian-American cast (Constance Wu points out that neither are true, but “the first all-Asian Hollywood movie in 25 years with Asian-Americans in lead roles” doesn’t have the same ring to it). We bemoan the lack of diversity represented in its depictions of Singapore, which is also a country of immigrants in which Chinese-Singaporeans are the majority ethnic group (the equivalent of white people in America). We question whether British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding is “Asian” enough , despite the fact that he is one of the few people who can actually and fluently speak a non-English Singaporean language — Malay — in the movie. And we’re expected to believe that Korean-American actor Ken Jeong can explain away his character Goh Wye Mun’s American drawl as a product of his having gone to college in Fullerton, California.