“We made a conscious decision to have a contrast between the two. There is this shift she has to go through as a public figure. She goes from being on, and being a certain version of herself, to who she really is when she’s with the people she’s closest to. When she’s in a public setting she has a corset on, she has a bodice on, she’s got five skirts on. She can’t move. She is this sort of model of a thing. At home, she’s someone who slouches, flops down, deflates a bit, in the way that you do. I even know. When you’ve been at a bunch of fucking event parties that you have to go to, then you go home at the end of the night and you’re knackered and you flop onto the bed — we wanted to show that. That’s what so brilliant about The Crown, as well. You get to see [royals] in that light. We played with that a lot.”