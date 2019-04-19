Then, they head to the bedroom. While Kyle pops his shirt off within seconds, he repeatedly urges Dena to keep her clothing on, no matter how much she wants to take it off. Then he makes her speak and translate Arabic. “Will you say my name?,” he asks, not realizing Kyle is simply “Kyle” in the language. All of this Arabic prodding takes Dena out of the moment. Quickly, you realize Kyle just might br fetishizing her heritage. “You’re so sexy with this olive skin," he says. “You sure you wanna have sex with me? Even though I’m a white infidel?” He then makes a disturbingly graphic offer of anal sex to preserve Dena’s assumed virginity. A minute later, a nonexistent head scarf is mentioned.