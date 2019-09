With everyone raving about Netflix and chill , Hulu doesn't get nearly as much love as it deserves. I like to think of Hulu as the streaming service for regular folks with hectic schedules. Netflix will have a collection of weird and unusual titles for the eclectic spirit. But if you just want to watch prime-time favorites, Hulu is right for you . The platform can even randomize a playlist of shows just in case you don’t feel like binging one specific series.