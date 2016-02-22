

Do Hannah and Fran make a good couple? Are we going to want to root for them?

“I think you want to root for them. I think it may get difficult because of both who they are and who they are together at times. There’s a feeling of, like, hang in there, hang in there...maybe don’t hang in there? If these were friends of yours, you’d be like, 'Man, I hope they work it out.' And then at some point you’re like, 'I just hope they both wind up happy, and if that’s together, that’s great and if it’s not, that’s great, but this seems like a lot to mire through to get somewhere.'”



Of these characters that you’ve played recently — Max in Obvious Child, Ken in How to Be Single, and Fran on Girls — which makes the best boyfriend and why?

“Wow. Well, that’s hard to answer, because ultimately it takes two to tango. In each of these situations, it seems like these characters function well with the counterpart they’ve been given... I don’t think there’s a definitive boyfriend that is the perfect one for all of America to get behind. Or under. Or in front of. Whatever America’s into. Who knows? Lot of ups and downs there... For me as an actor, playing Fran, it’s a very rewarding experience. [But] there are parts of Fran that are not things to be championed.”

