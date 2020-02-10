You Now Can Rent Ganni, Rixo & More At Selfridges

The rental revolution is in full swing, and we're welcoming it with open arms. Thanks to the access economy, the move away from ownership is nothing new; we drive Zipcars and take Ubers, use Borrow My Doggy to avoid the pain of actually having to train a pet, watch Amazon Prime, and order from Deliveroo. But renting is only just taking hold on the fashion front.
While brands like By Rotation, My Wardrobe HQ and Cocoon have been champions of rental fashion for some time, only in the past six months have people's preconceptions of the practise been cast off. Now, sartorially switched-on women are renting Cecilie Bahnsen for their wedding day, Rixo and Ganni for their 30ths, and Levi's jeans to see if they fit before investing in a pair to own.
The complex wear-once-and-done approach to fashion is fuelled by a heady fusion of Instagram's #OOTD, the non-stop trend cycle, and toxically low-priced fast-fashion items. When demand for fresh looks is higher than ever, it makes perfect sense that the platforms which are thriving are the ones that understand consumers' dual desire for newness and their eco-conscious values.
Now, even more progress is being made. Selfridges, always hot on the heels of sustainable practises in fashion, as seen with its Depop pop-up and Vestiaire Collective space, is hosting rental platform HURR in the retailer's Contemporary Studio. For six months, HURR, the leading wardrobe rental site and winner of the London Luxury Think Tank Sustainable Startup award, will sit in Selfridges' Oxford Street store with a curated 200 pieces available to try on and rent for 4-8 days for any occasion.
Rotating items on a weekly basis, edits will include Valentine's Day favourite, a selection for summer sun-soaked holidays, and even a London Fashion Week special. Styling sessions, sustainable fashion panel talks, and interactive workshops will also take place over the next six months.
So, from £36 for a Ghost dress for date night and Rejina Pyo for your mum's 60th, to Self-Portrait for your best friend's wedding, it's time to get renting the pieces you want to feel fantastic in, but that might not be worn a responsible amount. Race you to the check out.
