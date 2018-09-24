Shop The Prettiest Dresses From The RIXO x Laura Jackson Collaboration

Integral to the design process, which was made up of early morning coffees and late-night idea exchanges via WhatsApp, was ensuring that all the pieces in the collection felt like different members of the same family. "The Roisin top was created around the idea of a painter's shirt; it’s very frilly and has a strong personality," Laura explains. "The Frieda and Zadie were designed around style and comfort, and are both really flattering shapes and can be styled in so many different ways. The Luna is a classic RIXO shape which we redesigned to a loose ruffle, with the idea of a classic cut with a modern twist. The sequin dresses are a nod to the '60s and '70s era, as we all love a classic disco dress but we wanted to design them for the modern day dance floor."