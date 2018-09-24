Shop The Prettiest Dresses From The RIXO x Laura Jackson Collaboration

RIXO, the vintage-inspired, London-based label founded by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, can do no wrong. Having played a huge part in this summer's colourful and printed dress renaissance, they fall into the new wave of mid-range brands that marry luxury design with more affordable prices. Now, fresh off the back of their London Fashion Week presentation – their debut appearance on the official show schedule – they're launching their first brand collaboration.
Coming together with Laura Jackson, TV presenter, food writer and one half of Jackson & Levine, RIXO has created a capsule collection made up of their signature hand-drawn prints, party-ready sequins, and pretty ruffled blouses, which launches today on the brand's site and exclusively on Net-A-Porter.
"Laura has been wearing RIXO right from the beginning; she’s always been a great supporter of us," Henrietta tells Refinery29. "We connected through Instagram and then finally met in person when we launched RIXO in Selfridges." After a clear meeting of minds, Laura came to the duo with the idea for a collaboration. "It made total sense. She shares our love of art and vintage, so the collection was a passion project for all of us."
"RIXO are so well known for their bold, eye-catching and colourful prints," Laura tells Refinery29, "so when the collaboration came about we all knew we wanted to make an exciting bespoke print for this project." The hand-drawn print, called 'Free As A Bird', used for monochrome puff-sleeved silk dresses and blouses, includes lemons, symbolising Laura's love of food and Positano, Matisse-esque surrealist portraits representing their travels to the south of France, and shells to symbolise their collective love of the ocean.
Integral to the design process, which was made up of early morning coffees and late-night idea exchanges via WhatsApp, was ensuring that all the pieces in the collection felt like different members of the same family. "The Roisin top was created around the idea of a painter's shirt; it’s very frilly and has a strong personality," Laura explains. "The Frieda and Zadie were designed around style and comfort, and are both really flattering shapes and can be styled in so many different ways. The Luna is a classic RIXO shape which we redesigned to a loose ruffle, with the idea of a classic cut with a modern twist. The sequin dresses are a nod to the '60s and '70s era, as we all love a classic disco dress but we wanted to design them for the modern day dance floor."
As for us, we'll be layering chunky knitwear over the silk dresses, wearing rollnecks under the '70s striped suits, pairing the blouses with kick flare denim and stomping boots, and donning those disco dresses to every party-season engagement in the calendar. Bring on our newly refreshed autumn wardrobe.
The full RIXO x Laura Jackson collection is available at rixo.co.uk and in the brand's pop-up store at 17 Floral Street. NET-A-PORTER is exclusively stocking 6 key items.
