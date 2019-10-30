Calling all vintage obsessives: Vestiaire Collective, the leading luxury resale site (and the platform credited with reviving the secondhand fashion market) has announced its first permanent space. After hosting a two-week pop-up shop in Selfridges back in October 2018, the French brand is now moving in for good, representing a collaborative and long-term mission with the British department store: "To make circular fashion the retail standard."
Opening today, 30th October, the boutique also marks Vestiaire’s 10th anniversary. Excitingly, vintage and secondhand lovers will be able to both buy and sell pre-owned pieces. Even better, you don’t need to physically drop off your clothes and accessories; you can deposit items through the concierge service feature in the app, so whether you’re based in Glasgow or Liverpool, you can sell your items in store.
The first edit of 200 items – which will be available to buy in store and online at Selfridges – includes 10 rare finds, which Vestiaire sourced specifically for the launch, including original Paco Rabanne and vintage Versace. From a Margiela Fragile bag to a Tom Ford for Gucci red velvet suit, it’ll be a race to bag some of the most wanted vintage pieces.
For the past decade Vestiaire has led the way in changing both customers' and the industry's approach to responsible fashion. Working to close the circular loop by extending the life of clothing (an additional nine months of wear, their research has found, reduces an item’s carbon, waste and water footprint by 20-30% each), they’ve reframed the way we think about our wardrobes and the life cycle of our clothes.
"Marking Vestiaire Collective’s 10th birthday, this innovative partnership with Selfridges London celebrates a pivotal moment for resale and the retail industry," Max Bittner, Vestiaire Collective’s CEO commented on the launch. "Responding to changes within the consumer landscape, this partnership aims to raise awareness of the importance of circular fashion in order to drive positive long-lasting change in the fashion ecosystem."
Here’s to secondhand gems and making shopping sustainably all the more fabulous.
The permanent boutique space launches 30th October in the Designer Studio on 3, Selfridges London, and online.
