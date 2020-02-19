London Fashion Week drew to a close this week, with Riccardo Tisci’s blockbuster Burberry show ending AW20 on a high. While innovative and exciting collections from Roksanda, Molly Goddard, Shrimps and JW Anderson gave us plenty of sartorial inspiration for the year ahead, we’d be remiss to overlook the wardrobe wonders we spotted out on the streets this season.
While several micro trends flourished (think turbo boots, greens of every shade and colour-blocking brights), thanks to the turbulent Storm Dennis, it was the outerwear offering that truly stole the show. Thankfully, editors and influencers departed from the beige brigade this time around, and instead a slew of far more thrilling coats were present.
From the trench’s cooler cousin to the not-so-country quilted jacket, via rock 'n' roll snakeskin and faux fur trims Penny Lane would be proud of, here are the five coats we saw on repeat at London Fashion Week AW20. We almost don’t want winter to end...