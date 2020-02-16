Despite Storm Dennis doing its best to put a downer on London Fashion Week this season, stars of the big (and small) screen proved that the antidote to grey weather is bold and bright colour. Cate Blanchett, Zawe Ashton, Billy Porter, Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson lit up the front row at Roksanda's AW20 show today, coming together wearing the London-based designer's most sumptuous pieces.
Accustomed to dressing film stars and musicians in her free-flowing gowns for awards season, Roksanda Ilinčić is one of the most globally recognised London-based designers and has become a joyful mainstay on the London Fashion Week schedule thanks to her ingenious use of colour.
Today, Blanchett wore a duck-egg blue suit, Porter wore a beige pleated smock, Ashton a ruffled collar rust dress and Redgrave a fuzzy '60s-esque coat (with contrasting fuchsia hair scrunchie, no less!).
The show itself was set to a backdrop of rainbow-hued artwork created by British-Bangladeshi visual artist, Rana Begum, which stretched and spanned the richly decorated Durbar Court at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. Models wove in and out of the multicoloured netting in patchwork shearling coats, silken amethyst ballgowns and liquid gold column dresses.
Anna Wintour was also at Roksanda's show, having taken her seat in the front row next to David Beckham at Victoria Beckham's show earlier in the day. The Spice Girl turned creative director's AW20 offering was proof that her collections get stronger with each season: suave suiting, puff-sleeved dresses and stellar coats (think berry-hued velvet, grey wool and jolly checks) all featured, but there were a few looks that provided us with our next cold-weather styling hack.
Several models walked down the catwalk wearing a new magic formula: a thigh-skimming skirt, knee-high boots, a long-sleeved jumper and a playful shirt collar peeking out on top. Some knits had cutaway details, some skirts had pleats, but the blueprint remained the same. We know what we'll be wearing for work come Monday...
