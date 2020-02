Despite Storm Dennis doing its best to put a downer on London Fashion Week this season, stars of the big (and small) screen proved that the antidote to grey weather is bold and bright colour. Cate Blanchett , Zawe Ashton, Billy Porter , Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson lit up the front row at Roksanda 's AW20 show today, coming together wearing the London-based designer's most sumptuous pieces.