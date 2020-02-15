London Fashion Week AW20 kicked off yesterday with stellar shows from some of the city's most exciting and innovative designers. From Shrimps, who returned to the schedule with a royal family-inspired show, to Ashley Williams, Matty Bovan and Richard Malone, this season is shaping up nicely in the capital.
With sustainability the central topic of conversation in fashion right now (and rightly so), and the global Coronavirus crisis sadly stopping emerging talent like ASAI from showing on schedule (the Fashion East graduate's factory was forcibly shut down by the Chinese government), it's a strange time for the British fashion industry.
One thing, however, that London Fashion Week is always able to do, is remind us of the joy and creativity of personal style. Ahead, see how influencers, editors and show-goers clashed prints, remixed colour combos, and gave us unexpected but totally brilliant get-ups. Here's the best street style from AW20.