Long, glossy dirty-blonde hair has been Gigi Hadid's signature look for a while now, so when she switches things up, we notice. The model and new mum has recently made a few subtle changes, including taking a curtain-fringe for a spin in December, but her latest look is her most transformative yet.
On Friday, Hadid returned to the runway for Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 presentation, where she debuted bright ginger-red hair — and we're not talking about a wig. Celebrity colourist Panos Papandrianos is responsible for Hadid's new hair colour, which he dyed back in February. "She is dedicated to everyone responsible for the Queen's Gambit," the model wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Beth Harmon's hair in the hit series. "Ginger for Gigi," Papandrianos wrote of his client's look, alongside a video of Hadid showing off her new colour.
While drastically different for Hadid, the vivid auburn shade is a bold way to say "I'm back," as she goes back to work after giving birth to daughter Khai last fall. Most model hair changes that happen during fashion month don't last long beyond the runway (remember Kendall Jenner's stint as a platinum blonde?), but this is one that might have real staying power.