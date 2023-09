As with every London Fashion Week, you can expect mega style inspiration not just from the runways, but from outside the shows, too, thanks to the stylish attendees. Whether it’s folks styling tailored fits for work and play; experimenting with sheer fabrics à la the still-prominent underwear as outerwear trend ; or giving the Tin Man a run for his money with this season’s metallic mania , it’s time to get your Notes app out for a lesson in autumn fashion.