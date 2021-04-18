On Friday, London-based menswear designer and 2020 LVMH Prize finalist Priya Ahluwalia announced her womenswear debut as part of a collaboration with Ganni. The result is a collection that’s both sustainable — it was designed with upcycled deadstock fabric that went unused in Ganni’s fall ‘20 collection — and the life of the party — Ahluwalia was inspired by London’s Garage scene in the ‘90s.
The collection is made up of 19 pieces, many of which were created in Ganni’s signature silhouettes, but with Ahluwalia’s unique touches, making them unlike any pieces we’ve come to expect from the Copenhagen fashion darling. Think: square necklines on midi dresses and buttery soft leather mini dresses, but with tighter fits and patchwork patterns. “To be trusted to design the collection using Ganni’s liability materials was something that was very important to the design process,” Ahluwalia said in a press release. “The project has been great in showing how leftover materials can be totally transformed and are worth cherishing.”
Advertisement
The Nigerian-Indian creative wasn’t kidding about a transformation. Where we often associate Ganni with cottagecore vibes — the poofy sleeves, pastel colours, and soft plaids — this collection shows an edgier side to the brand. “I looked at photography from the U.K. Garage scene, as well as photos from my own personal history and culture and wanted to create clothing that women will feel sexy and strong in whilst on the dancefloor, whether at a club or at home,” Ahluwalia said.