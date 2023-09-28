18 Fall Must-Haves Editors Splurged On (& Would Again)

"I’ve dreamt of owning a piece of Vivienne Westwood jewelry for years: The brand’s iconic orb pearl necklace was worn by the main characters in Nana, an uber-stylish Japanese comic that was my entire personality when I was a teenager. The brand is having somewhat of a resurgence in recent years on TikTok, and I finally pulled the plug on this gorgeous teardrop pearl pendant necklace. All of Vivienne Westwood’s jewelry is costume, so the pearls were artificial, but it looks so expensive and instantly makes an outfit look way more elegant and intriguing. I wore this necklace with a square neck top on my 30th birthday and even wore this with my off-shoulder satin wedding dress. I felt like a million bucks on both occasions, and most importantly, it made my inner child so happy."—Venus Wong