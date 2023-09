18 Fall Must-Haves Editors Splurged On (& Would Again)

"As a short girlie with more muscular calves, finding the right pair of basic knee-high boots has been a challenge. Certain styles are impossible for me to squeeze into, so I try to stay away from boots that don’t have proper zip closures or lack a generous calf width. I was so excited when I discovered DuoBoots , a brand that offers a variety of leather boots with a wide range of shaft heights and calf sizes. I went with the Petite Haltham Boots, which sat just below my knees at 36cm and came in a supple Portuguese leather and buttery-soft nylon lining. I walked around all day without any discomfort or blisters, and received multiple compliments on them within 15 minutes of walking out the door. After trying on two sizes, I would recommend sizing up to make sure you have enough room in the toe box (especially if you have wider feet), and go two sizes up for your calf width selection, so there’s enough circumference for your legs to move around comfortably, and tuck skinny jeans or leggings into your boots." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer