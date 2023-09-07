ADVERTISEMENT
In the blink of an eye, sweater weather will be upon us, and we'll all be reaching for soft, snug pieces to mix and match all season long. Thankfully, Jenni Kayne's new fall collection is filled with timeless pieces, such as luxurious cashmere knits, everyday dresses, and elevated trousers. There are even practical handbags and comfy lug-sole shoes to effortlessly style with your new fall staples.
While you peruse through Jenni Kayne's new crisp styles, you'll also notice new fall-esque color selections for some of the brand's best sellers, such as its cozy shearling outerwear. And, yes, the covetable cashmere cocoon cardigan — with a penchant for always being sold out — has returned. However, we highly suggest not waiting too long: You never know when the elevated peacoat you have your eyes on or the forest green or saddle brown shade you're contemplating between will be gone. Hurry to snag your desired style from Jenni Kayne's new fall arrivals and look and feel your very best this season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
