I Cooked A Salmon Dinner In Our Place’s New Easy-Bake Oven

Functional? Yes. Adorable? Yes? Worthwhile? I sure think so. This contraption helped me, the proud owner of an Uber One subscription, forget about New York City's infinite food offerings. Yes, I actually looked forward to cooking dinner after just one use. Of course, there are cons. The oven gets a little too hot for my liking on the outside; the timer knob is a little hard to turn in both directions; and the size isn't necessarily oven mitt-friendly. But, that won't stop me from saying to my baking-challenged brethren and impatient home cooks: I implore you to buy Our Place's Wonder Oven