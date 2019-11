These Are The Coats You Should Be Wrapped Up In This Winter

While we've only just gotten acclimated to dressing for fall , trading in our summer sundresses and naked sandals for wool trousers and lug boots , it's already time to start thinking about winter — our winter wardrobes that is. Before we know it, the crisp 50 degree days we're basking in now will fall to 30, and then 10, and before you know it, we'll have another Nor'easter on our hands. And if 20 Midwest winters taught me anything, it's that you do not want to be stuck in below-zero temperatures with nothing but a leather jacket or a trench coat when that happens. Yes, I've done it. And no, it wasn't fun.