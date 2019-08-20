Story from Shopping

20 End-Of-Summer Sandals To Buy Right Now On The Real Real

Eliza Huber
There's a certain art to shopping secondhand. Whether you frequent pay-by-the-pound warehouses or luxury vintage shops, it takes a trained eye to differentiate between a ratty old t-shirt and a ratty old t-shirt worth $200 on Depop. But now that we can turn to vintage retailers like The Real Real, we no longer have to study the ins and outs of vintage shopping — they have experts for that. They authenticate, price to sell, and put it online for us to peruse from the comfort of our beds. Basically, they do it all.
But even with the convenience of online vintage shopping, there's still one problem: the arduous task of sorting through thousands of styles. That's where we come in. As avid shoppers on The Real Real (and experts in manipulating shopping filters), we're always up-to-date with what's hot on the site at any given moment. So to further simplify the vintage shopping experience, we're bringing you the very best selects that The Real Real has to offer right this very second. First up? Sandals. Ahead, click through 20 summer sandals that are warming our summer-loving hearts this week.
1 of 20
And here's a size 6 for just $87.50.
And here's a size 6 for just $87.50.
Shop This
INFO
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Sandals
$145.00
2 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge Sandals
$295.00
3 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Chanel
2019 Cc Tweed Sandals
$995.00
4 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Manolo Blahnik
Patent Leather Thong Sandals
$165.00
5 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
The Row
Bare Leather Slingback Sandals
$595.00
6 of 20
PhotoCourtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Ganni
Alligator Slide Sandals
$340.00$295.00
7 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Jacquemus
Les Mulles Bellagio Sandals
$375.00
8 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Stella McCartney
Faux Fur Slide Sandals
$110.00$88.00
9 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Gucci
Patent Leather Horsebit Sandals
$725.00
10 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Manolo Blahnik
Corbamu Kid Leather Sandals
$195.00$156.00
11 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Chanel
Cc Slide Sandals
$475.00$380.00
12 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Kenzo
Patent Leather Ankle Strap Sandals
$145.00$116.00
13 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Jimmy Choo
Mid-heel Slide Sandals
$225.00
14 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Miu Miu
Pony Hair Slide Sandals
$175.00$140.00
15 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Loq
Satin Square Toe Sandals
$275.00
16 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Miista
Leather Slide Sandals
$125.00$100.00
17 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Prada
Woven Ankle Strap Sandals
$395.00$276.50
18 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
Staud
Embossed Leather Wedges
$225.00
19 of 20
Photo Courtesy of The Real Real.
Shop This
INFO
René Caovilla
Strass Slide Sandals
$145.00$116.00
20 of 20
Shop This
INFO
Louis Vuitton
Leather Slide Sandals
$245.00$196.00
More from Shopping