30 Fall ~Fresh~ Looks To Try This November

Halloween might be over, but that doesn't mean that we're done playing dress-up — not even close. For the style-obsessed, every day is like Halloween in the sense that outfits are meticulously planned. Think of us like Cher (a.k.a. the Clueless character everyone dressed up as last night), but without the computerized closet to do the work for us.
With the weather cooling down and the amount of clothing we have to layer on going up, the outfit process can get tricky — even for us. How can we make our blanket scarves look intentional instead of utilitarian? How can we keep wearing our favorite summer dresses without, you know, freezing?
To counteract any what to wear in the fall-induced fatigue, we're letting you in on a little secret: the answer is all over Instagram. Think of the app as the portable version of Cher's closet, but with 10x the amount of outfits to choose from. To make the selection process a little bit easier, we went ahead and rounded up an outfit for everyone — and every day of the month — in the 30 slides ahead.