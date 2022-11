The Best North Face Jackets To Wear From Now Until…Indefinitely

From city sidewalks to ski slopes , there’s one outerwear brand that has transcended the aisles of REI to become a bonafide lifestyle label: The North Face . While the Denver-based brand (originally from the Bay Area) has its roots in all things adventure (and has an impressive roster of athletes to show for it), it’s no surprise that it’s also become a go-to choice for anyone looking for a durable jacket that will withstand the elements. (Even if those elements have less to do with scaling the tallest peaks on Earth and more to do with avoiding subway sludge and shivering while you wait for your Uber.)