The Best North Face Jackets To Wear From Now Until… Indefinitely

From city sidewalks to hiking trails, there’s one outerwear brand that has transcended the aisles of outdoor stores to become a bonafide lifestyle label: The North Face. While the US-based brand has its roots in all things adventure (and has an impressive roster of athletes to show for it), it’s no surprise that it’s also become a go-to choice for anyone looking for a durable jacket that will withstand the elements. (Even if those elements have less to do with scaling the tallest peaks on Earth and more to do with waiting for buses in the rain and shivering while you wait for your Uber.)
While The North Face gear will always be synonymous with the great outdoors, it's also steadily gained some serious fashion cred. With cold weather already beginning to nip at our toes (despite warnings from our old friend, El Niño), we've rounded up the most iconic jackets from The North Face to shop this year.
Best Overall
It's not a North Face story without a special appearance from the iconic Nuptse. While beloved by celebs, it's much more than a status puffer; the ripstop fabric is durable yet not too bulky, and the iconic logo (inspired by Half Dome) truly shines, making it a must for any North Face fan.
Best Fur Trim
If you want something that beats the brrr, a long down coat will have you covered — literally. Plus, a faux fur trim and jewel-tone colourways add extra fashion points.
Best Vest
More of a vest person? The North Face's Aconcagua down vest is perfect for you. Wear it alone on a chilly fall day, or layer it underneath another coat for extra warmth.
Best Lightweight
If you want a down jacket that will keep you toasty without giving Michelin man vibes, the Hydrenalite is it. Packable yet insulated enough to withstand brisk temps, it's a great North Face starter jacket that will get lots of use.
Best Fleece
Everyone needs a cozy fleece in their wardrobe. And The North Face Osito doesn't just look good while keeping you warm — it's sustainably made with recycled polyester and made to be up-recycled by the brand into raw materials for future pieces. (Plus, at just under $200, it's a comparatively price-accessible way to get into the brand.)
