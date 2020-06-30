Durable & Cute: 14 Double-Duty Hiking Buys That Rock

Summer lake house rental? Dreaming about it. Breathable face mask? Carted. Outdoor picnic goods? Picked up a few. Now, all that's left is to actually enjoy the great outdoors — and what better way to do just that than with a hearty hike?
A low-impact nature walk, or adventurous excursion away from the crowds is a great way to get moving — especially if you want a safe way to spend time outside while practicing social distancing. So if you're looking for the goods to get you prepped from head to toe, we've outlined all the outfit essentials (and some cute stuff for the 'gram if that's your thing) for your convenience. From breathable layers to keep you cool and protected to the pair of cushioned socks your feet will thank us later for, here are all the makings for an actually cute, form-meets-function hiking outfit.
