No matter your style, a long wool coat is perhaps the most essential piece in any outerwear wardrobe. Classic, timeless, and — let’s be frank — ridiculously chic, this is what you wear over everything, from office attire to date-night dresses to sweats (so your neighbors don’t think you’re a slob whilst running errands). Select one that hits a few inches below the knee for the most versatility, and settle on a neutral colorway before expanding your collection to bold brights.