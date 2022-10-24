It’s Not Cozy Season Without A Sherpa Jacket

If you don't already own one or yours is set to retire soon, we've discovered the most fashionable sherpa jackets ahead for you to shop. Our roundup consists of 20 sherpa jackets — from never-failing neutral-toned options to funky printed designs to chic cropped versions. We've even picked fall-themed jackets of burnt red, orange, and yellow just for a bit of festive spirit. So top off cozy season with one of the sherpa jackets ahead.