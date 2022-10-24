It’s Not Cozy Season Without A Sherpa Jacket

Nothing feels like fall like bundling up in a sherpa jacket after the first brisk wind. Since sherpa retains heat, you know you'll stay extra snug and warm in this outerwear. The reliable piece can be layered over a thin cardigan sweater or a white button-down for coziness throughout the day, and with its natural oversize fit and laid-back appearance, it's an everyday staple. It's why the sherpa jacket is an essential item to have your in wardrobe — one that deserves a prime spot in your collection of fall outerwear.
If you don't already own one or yours is set to retire soon, we've discovered the most fashionable sherpa jackets ahead for you to shop. Our roundup consists of 20 sherpa jackets — from never-failing neutral-toned options to funky printed designs to chic cropped versions. We've even picked fall-themed jackets of burnt red, orange, and yellow just for a bit of festive spirit. So top off cozy season with one of the sherpa jackets ahead.
