It’s Not Cozy Season Without A Sherpa Jacket

Nothing feels like fall like bundling up in a sherpa jacket after the first brisk wind. Since sherpa retains heat, you know you'll stay extra snug and warm in this outerwear. The reliable piece can be layered over a thin cardigan sweater or a white button-down for coziness throughout the day, and with its natural oversize fit and laid-back appearance, it's an everyday staple. It's why the sherpa jacket is an essential item to have your in wardrobe — one that deserves a prime spot in your collection of fall outerwear