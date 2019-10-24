Scoop’s New Faux-Fur Outerwear Is Authentically Stylish

When affordable big-box store Walmart announced that they’d be re-animating Scoop, the iconic high-low contemporary retailer that ruled the turn of the last century, we all held our breath with anticipation. What would the new Scoop look like? Would it deliver on the mix of style and ease that was the bread and butter of the shuttered celebrity-beloved boutique? Well, it’s been about a month since Scoop launched on Walmart.com, and we’re pretty pleased with the results. Fall-happy florals and leopard prints abound in the form of tops and dresses, alongside on-trend, oversized suit separates and plenty of ’70s-inspired denim.
We’re especially excited about a new drop of outerwear that landed on the site early last week, consisting of a variety of faux-fur silhouettes that appear to have been plucked from Penny Lane’s Almost Famous wardrobe closet. From a shaggy black teddy cloak to a large-scale leopard print, there’s plenty in this assortment that will definitely spice up your outerwear rotation for the next few months. And did we mention that it all retails for under (some of it way under) $105? Check out some of our favorites below, or click here to shop all of the covetable cold-weather gear that Scoop at Walmart has to offer.
