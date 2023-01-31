"I got the Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in a size XL and the color Himalayan Smoke. The colorway is sold-out but an army green with a slight yellow hue. In real life, it looks slightly greener than in my photo! I love green, but I wanted a green that was unlike anything else I had in my closet, and this definitely delivered. Sizing-wise, I like my jackets oversized, and if FP had an XXL option, I would go for that instead if you're in between sizes 14/16. This fit me great — there's no tightness around the wrist or my shoulders — but it was slightly tight on my hips, and while I could close it, it's not the comfiest fit when closed. I would have just preferred it to be a bit more oversized. All in all, though, I really liked the jacket. It's super comfy, and the fleece is softer than I thought it would be. I love the neutral (but interesting) color, and I think this is a perfect fall (or current, if you live in NYC) jacket!" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer